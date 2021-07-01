Lovely Lee: The Place to Be In The Berkshires

Summer has arrived and we have an idea on how you can spend your Sundays during the month of July and August. Head on over to "Lovely Lee" as the Cultural Council is teaming up with The Starving Artists Cafe for a series of Sunday In The Park concerts that feature a pair of locally based artists that are ready to entertain you between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm.

Admission is FREE as the public can order take-out brunches from participating restaurants OR you have the option of bringing your own picnic plus don't forget your lawn chairs and blankets so everyone can be comfortable while enjoying these unique LIVE shows. Keep in mind, the event will be held rain or shine.

The inaugural performances kick off on the 4th of July. Up first, a multi-instrumentalist who blends history and storytelling with an assortment of old time blues, country and folk music. Mary Lou Ferrante is also an accomplished guitarist, mandolin and banjo player. She will take center stage at 11:30 am.

One hour later, you will be treated to a performance of traditional Delta, Piedmont, Gospel, Holy Blues and folk originals. Robin O' Herin provides a warm and affirming experience for her audience as she also features a resonator for added accompaniment and has added teaching to her resume as she has passed her musical wisdom in various classrooms including U-Mass Amherst, The Pittsfield Music School, CATA and Guitars In The Classroom. She also released 2 CD's, "Red, White & Blues" and "The Road Home". Get acquainted with Robin by logging on to her web site.

Robin will join Ron Carson to give us a preview of this weekend's Sunday In The Park concerts on Let's Talk: The Saturday Edition immediately following the 9 o'clock news on YOUR Home Town Station. Listen on-air at 860 AM, 94.1 FM, on-line by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab and scroll down to either WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS ON Google Home for step-by step instructions to enable your Smart Speaker device. Download the FREE WSBS app at your local app sore OR Google Play to your tablet, Smart Phone OR mobile advice and take us along wherever you GO: Remember, "WE ARE PORTABLE".

Here is this month's Sunday In The Park line-up in detail:

SUNDAY, JULY 11TH: 11:30 am: Orb Mellon's Dave Robbins

12;30 pm: Jack Waldheim

SUNDAY, JULY 18TH: 11:30 am: Beeline Ramblers with Lisa and Fran Manderville

12:30 pm: Janet Barker Ryan

SUNDAY, JULY 25TH: 11:30 am: Paul Sticca & The Acoustics

12:30 pm: Eddie De Rocher

(Photo image used by permission courtesy of Robin O' Herin's web site)