Mahaiwe Appoints Janis Martinson Acting Executive Director

An ongoing search to replace outgoing Executive Director Beryl Jolly has come to a close as The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts has found her successor. The theater's director of advancement will take over as of January 1st 2020.

Janis Martinson comes highly recommended as Board Chair Margaret Deutsch said "she can assume the new expanded role in a way that assures that the Mahaiwe will continue to succeed and additionally pursue new endeavors for the future"

Prior to her arrival at the Mahaiwe, she served as Vice-President of institutional advancement at Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts and served on The President's Cabinet where they were instrumental in fund raising, alumni and donor relations. Martinson also served as the chief advancement officer for 17 years at Miss Hall's School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts as her fund raising efforts benefited educational and performing arts organizations. She also serves as a clerk at The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.

Ironically, Beryl Jolly hired her successor back in 2017 and is totally pleased with the Board's choice as she relinquishes her duties at year's end. Jolly will stay aboard serving as a consultant to continue the growth and progress of the iconic, jewel-box landmark located right here in south county.

