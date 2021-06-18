Time For Another 10@10@10:10AM

Our new Saturday morning feature, 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 am resumes again this month as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make his return appearance on YOUR Home Town Station. Kevin is best known for making appearances as Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and our surrounding areas. His specialty is bringing back an array of timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages as noted on this article's cover photo..

On Saturday. he will perform a wedding ceremony at the UFO historical park in Sheffield and by coincidence, Kevin is an ordained Justice Of The Peace where he has the authority to unite couples in Holy matrimony. On Sunday (Father's Day) Kevin will unveil a unique type of retro vessel in Huntsville, Connecticut that is sure to attract attention in on more ways than one.

Down the road (dates to be announced) The Man of Steel will not be in his Superman suit as he presents himself as legendary aviator Charles Lindbergh (pictured above) where he will fly a vintage 1901 "aeroplane" up in the skies above and he'll also pedal a 1902 motor bike sans his Superman cape.as these historic moments come to life right here in our tri-state region.

Kevin is normally accompanied by his sidekick, Michael Paul Esposito who is also known as "New England's Jimmy Olsen" and he also hosts a successful weekly internet radio program entitled "Time Out With Kevin" which reaches a loyal audience via his Facebook page.

(Photo image of Kevin Titus courtesy of his Facebook page)