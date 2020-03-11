No Go for Annual Mercy Sunday Stockbridge Gathering

One of the biggest mass gatherings of the year has been canceled as concerns grow about the spread of the coronavirus.

The Berkshire Eagle reports the Congregation of Marian Fathers announced that it will not hold the outdoor Divine Mercy Sunday weekend festival, which typically draws 15,000 to 20,000 celebrants to Eden Hill overlooking downtown Stockbridge. The celebration is always held on the weekend after Easter Sunday.

