Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires Holding Online Auction

GREAT BARRINGTON – The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is holding an online auction from Mar. 16-31 to raise money for its educational programs and services for nonprofits.

The “Nonprofit Necessities” online auction features items needed by nonprofit organizations as well as things that appeal to the general public.

NPC founder Liana Toscanini said, “Our local businesses and consultants are very generous in their support of our programs because they value the contributions of nonprofits to our community.” The NPC is accepting donations of products and services through Mar. 31.

Nonprofits and their board members are encouraged to bid on practical items they might not normally be able to afford such as consulting, billboard advertising, bylaw review, event photography or marketing services.

The public can also bid on everything from local honey to a week on Cape Cod to a “microneedling” rejuvenating skin treatment.

Go here to learn more and connect to the auction.