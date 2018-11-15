NPC Workshop to Take Place in Stockbridge

The Non-Profit Center of the Berkshires presents a workshop on Board Financial Management tools led by John Gillespie. This informative get together will be held on Nov. 28 at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge from 9 AM - 12 Noon. You can get more information including ticket and registration details by going here . All proceeds will go to assist area non-profit organizations.

The mission of the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires (NPC) is to facilitate growth for charitable organizations through shared resources, affordable services, and creative collaborations.

The Berkshire region is home to hundreds of nonprofits and civic groups, some of which lack basic expertise in management, marketing, and fundraising, and many of which need extra help or specialized services from time to time. Learn more about NPC by going here

(article image: Liana Toscanini, Executive Director of NPC, image taken from the NPC's Facebook Page )