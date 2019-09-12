Special Raffle This Weekend to Support Khali

Lee Founders Day Weekend is taking place this weekend and the community is coming together for Khali Zabian of Lee. Khali was struck by a vehicle this past August and suffered some serious injuries. You can read more details about the accident by going here.

Dresser Hull in Lee will be holding a raffle and selling tickets at its Main Street location this Friday evening during a Taste of Lee and Saturday morning during the parade with drawing to be held at noon. Every dollar raised will be going toward the Ali and Lisa Zabian family.

Three raffle prizes will be awarded.

First Prize: A Makita Lawn Mower

Second Prize: Makita Blower with Grinder

Third Prize: Makita Drill Driver Kit

Tickets are $5 each or five for $20

In addition Creative Building Solutions is holding a raffle which consists of a $400 gift certificate to Dresser Hull. The $400 certificate is being donated by Creative Building Solutions in Great Barrington.

The drawing will be held at noon this Saturday.