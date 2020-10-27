Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas Weekend will be Quiet

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to turn things upside down and force the cancellation of in-person events, you can add another local annual event to the pandemic's Hit List.

If you haven't heard by now, the Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has decided to cancel all events, activites and performances held during the 2020 Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas Weekend which includes the following:

Holiday House Tour

Holiday Concert

Main Street Recreation

The Chamber had the following to say about the situation on their website:

Maintaining the health and safety of our patrons, entertainers, homeowners, volunteers and staff is our top priority. The Chamber’s decision to cancel the 2020 weekend events and performances has been influenced by recommendations in general from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and Tri-town Health Dept. and an abundance of concern for what the organization can do to best ensure the well-being of everyone in our community.

We'll see if the Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce will offer some type of virtual offering or replacement for the what would have been the 31st annual event.

The decision to cancel this historic event comes as no surprise as we are certainly not out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic. The best thing we can do to ensure that the events and gatherings we love make a speedy return is to not allow complacency to rear its ugly head.

We'll keep our eyes and ears open for updates and pass the information along as we receive it.