Superman Flies Into the Studio For His Monthly Show On WSBS

Our monthly Saturday morning feature, 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 am returns to our airwaves as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make his return appearance on YOUR Home Town Station. Kevin is best known for making appearances as Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and our surrounding areas. His specialty is bringing back an array of timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages.

In this month's installment, "The Man Of Steel" will clue us in on a historic car show that takes place south of the border at Young Republics School, located just off route 63 in Litchfield, Connecticut. Stop on by and say hello as Kevin will be in attendance this Sunday, October 9th. On display, a Roll Fest motor bike that was once owned by a famous trans-continental pilot that dates back to the turn of the 20th century.

On Veteran's Day (November 11th) a vintage Scull Boat will be promptly displayed at at a location in Litchfield county (location to be announced). This vessel has sentimental significance as Kevin's grandfather was a bronze medal winner during competition in the 1904 summer Olympics. Some interesting stories on this topic await us this Saturday morning.

Kevin also takes a look back at the official 1996 torch relay runners medal that was given to him during the summer Olympic games as recipients were handed this accolade in Atlanta due to outstanding community service while he was residing in the Lone Star state of Texas.

Kevin is normally accompanied by his sidekick, Michael Paul Esposito who is also known as "New England's Jimmy Olsen" and he also hosts a successful weekly internet radio program entitled "Time Out With Kevin" which reaches a loyal audience via his Facebook page.

Tune in on-air to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM

