Our monthly Saturday morning feature, 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 am returns to our airwaves as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make his first appearance of 2022 on YOUR Home Town Station. Kevin is best known for the recreation of Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and he has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and our surrounding areas. His specialty is bringing back an array of timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages.

This show will begin with a re-cap of his recent pilgrimage to Phyllis Haver's gravesite in neighboring Falls Village, Connecticut. The popular 1920's silent film star resided in the Litchfield county area until her untimely passing in 1960. Kevin makes it a point to keep her memory eternal and everlasting.

He will also give us the exclusive scoop on an upcoming TV appearance that spotlights his reenactments throughout our listening area and will discuss why he keeps George Reeve's legacy alive. The special will air on You Tube. We'll keep you posted on the approximate air date and time when this piece will premiere on the world wide web.

Kevin is normally accompanied by his sidekick, Michael Paul Esposito who is also known as "New England's Jimmy Olsen" and he also hosts a successful weekly internet radio program entitled "Time Out With Kevin" which reaches a loyal audience via his Facebook page. The prolific pair will also make an appearance at a popular annual trade show in Eastern Connecticut which attracts visitors from our listening area and nationwide. Details coming up on Saturday's broadcast.

Last but not least, we will send a "special" salute to George Reeves (his birthday was this past Wednesday, January 5th) and he will join Ron Carson to acknowledge a trio of notables whose birthdays are celebrated on January 8th. You'll have to tune in and find out who we are referring to right here on YOUR Home Town Station.

(Photo images from Kevin Titus's archives used by permission courtesy of New England's George Reeves for publication towards this on-line article)

