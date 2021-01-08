The Return Of 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 AM

A few months ago we began an exclusive feature entitled "Ten At Ten At 10:10 AM" as a selected guest has exactly 10 minutes to let us know what is on his or her mind. So far, the sole occupant of this slot is best known as "New England's George Reeves" or maybe you saw him out and about prior to the COVID-19 pandemic proudly displaying his Superman costume throughout the tri-state region and beyond.

Kevin Titus has been joining Ron Carson for a series of chats as he fills us in on what is going on in his world, but the monthly feature took a brief hiatus from the airwaves. As 2021 has set in, we are happy to bring him back as he will focus on LOCAL events that will be spotlighted. He will give us a preview of the recreation of Shay's Rebellion which took place in South Egremont, Massachusetts back in 1787 as he is an active participant in bringing back this historical moment on February 27th.

Michael Esposito, who is best known as "New England's Jimmy Olsen" will join Kevin in this outdoor event as the pair dress up in costumes reminiscent of the 18th century as the public is invited to witness a slice of history that occurred in the beautiful Berkshires. Masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. More details will be unveiled in next month's installment of 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 AM on YOUR Home Town Station.

(Image of Clark Kent courtesy of Kevin Titus from his personal photo gallery that ca be found on his Facebook page)