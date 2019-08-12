The Return of Horse Racing May Not Be That Easy

Ah horse racing. One of those hot topics. Some people are all for it while others say no way. Of course horse racing was a big hit in Great Barrington years ago and the owners of former Suffolk Downs racetrack in Boston are trying to bring it back to the southern Berkshires. This would be the first time in more than two decades we would see horse racing here in the Berkshires.

The Berkshire Eagle reports however that obstacles remain to the plan to host racing at the Great Barrington fairgrounds beginning next year. The town's select board has scheduled a meeting for this evening (Monday, Aug. 12) at 6:00 pm. at Town Hall to discuss the process. Racing hasn't been held at the fairgrounds since 1998, but Suffolk Downs officials believe the license granted that year by what was then known as the state Racing Commission remains valid.

