Tom Brady’s Last Touchdown Football Expected to Fetch $1 Million at Auction

Tom Brady is still beloved by most New England fans. Talking to a number of Pats fans in the Berkshires before the Super Bowl most still love and will cheer for Tom Brady again if he comes out of retirement. Tony H. of Pittsfield told me he still wears his #12 Brady jersey when watching the Patriots every Sunday even though Tom left two seasons ago. Jerry M. of Great Barrington said he will always support Tom whatever team he plays for, but did admit that when the Pats played Brady and the Buccaneers this past season he was cheering for the Pats to win.

The question is would Tony or Jerry cough up $500k to a million bucks for the football Brady threw his last touchdown with? That football is on the auction block according to Lelands, sports memorabilia, and the auction house. The football was thrown by Brady and caught by Mike Evans for a 55-yard touchdown late in the 4th quarter in the playoff game against the Rams. Evans tossed the ball into the stands and was caught by a lucky fan now looking to cash in according to Lelands. Lelands added “Tom Brady having given no formal indication that he was retiring at the conclusion of the Buccaneers’ season, no one could have realized the ball’s historical significance at the time” Evans throw the ball into the crowd. The Rams went on to beat Brady and the Bucks 30-27.

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Getty Images loading...

Ironically unless Brady buys this ball himself he won’t have his last touchdown ball or his first in his trophy case. Brady’s 1st touchdown was in 2001 to Terry Glenn against the Chargers. Like Evans, Glenn tossed that football into the stands as well. According to Lelands, they sold that ball at auction for the owner last year for close to $429,000.

The significance of the ball now being auctioned off is that it was Brady’s last touchdown pass and a record 86th career playoff touchdown. Lelands expects this ball to go for a large sum of money. Currently, at press time, there have not been any bids on the ball. The starting bid is set at $100,000. The bidding ends on March 12th. The owner is smart to put it up for auction before the GOAT decides to come back out of retirement. Check out the ball and place a bid by clicking on this link to the Lelands “Tom Brady’s Last Touchdown Pass Football.”

