Trading Post Items For July 6

1) Lynn checked in from Sheffield as she has some fine feathered friends for sale including an assortment of parakeets for $10 a piece and a black cat conure parrot with cage for only $200. To inquire further, call (413) 429-6108.

2) Bob has a variety of items available including a 350 International tractor with a snow plow, york rake and a back scraper all for $3,500 or he will take best offer, a 5 by 8 truck cap with aluminum rack priced at $100 firm, a pair of diamond plated tool boxes for only $125 a piece or best offer and steel pipes measuring 3 inches by 4 feet filled with cement for only $20 a piece or best offer. For more details, phone (413) 717-1883.

3) Barbara has a a pair of unique vintage antique rocking chairs available for best offer. If interested, give her a call at (413) 229-8696.

4) Terry has a FREE cedar chest available in New Marlborough.To arrange for a pick-up call (413) 528-1503.

5) Shep has a 17 foot row boat and a 17 foot canoe available for pick-up in Housatonic. He will take $300 or best offer for each of these vessels. he also has a sit-down sharpening stone with 26 inch pedal sale priced at $175 or for best offer. For more information, call him at (413) 274-3465.

6) Honda Bob also checked in from Housatonic as he STILL has a 5 by 8 single axle trailer complete with gate, spare tire and a chrome wheel chuck. The whole package is available for the firm price of $800. Call (413) 274-3867.

7) Pierre is looking for a gas station air meter, plywood and vintage advertising signs. If you can help him in his quest, phone (413) 441-2239.

8) Ted also from Housatonic is looking for slot cars and trains and he has a Poulon 21 inch lawn mower/weed eater with a new pull cord and the gadget has received a fresh oil change as well. He will take $75 or best offer for this particular item. For more details, call (413) 274-6003.