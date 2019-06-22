Trading Post Items for June 22

1) Sebastian checked in from Great Barrington with a variety of items including 2 round swivel Pier One 24 inch tall and 17 inch leather brown stools with black legs. Take both for only $50, a Poulan Pro hand held leaf blower for $25 or he'll take best offer and a antique medicine cabinet, just $15. To inquire further, call (413) 717-0634.

2) Mike has a roll top oak desk available for $100 or best offer and 2 twin bed frames free of charge. Give him a call today at (413) 274-0196.

3) Honda Bob is looking to sell a 2010 maroon Honda Silver wing 2 cylinder motorcycle which includes 2 windshields (standard and extra tall) and a lithium battery, all for $4,500 or he will take best offer. If interested, phone (413) 274-3867.

4) Tom is also looking to sell a 1981 orange and black Harley Davidson 1000 CC motorcycle with a new battery, tires and generator. He's asking for $3,000 or best offer. For more information, phone (413) 269-6014.

5) Don has a Sony AM/FM radio for the incredible price of $18. Call him at (413) 854-8961.

6) Tammy checked in from Mill River as she has a 10 by 10 kennel available for only $125. Call (413) 229-5908.

7) Florence returns once again with an assortment of items for sale including assorted luggage for $10 to $20 a piece, 8 bar chairs for $25 each, a mahogany top from a small baby grand piano which converts into a coffee table available for best offer and a jewelry armoire with a mirrored door for only $30. To inquire further, call (413) 528-4887.

8) Pete has a 30 inch propane to natural gas range for the incredible price of $300 or he'll take best offer. Call him at (413) 229-2058.

9) Debbie has a Kenmore 15,000 BTU air conditioner (model # 580.751.51500) complete with mountain kit all for only $300 or best offer. To arrange for pick-up in Housatonic, phone (413) 274-6356.

10) Carol has a 28 inch Vizio sound bar attachment for a TV at the low price of $50 or best offer. Give her a call at (413) 717-4043.

11) Pete is looking for a stationary adult exercise bike. If you can help him out, call (413) 644-9515.