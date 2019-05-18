Trading Post Items For May 18

1) Helen is looking for a rack to hold towels, quilts and other accessories....If you can help her out, call (413) 274-5010.

2) Louie checked in from Alford with an assortment of items including a craftsman front wheel drive self-propelled lawn mower with bagger and a Toro front wheel drive self-propelled lawn mover, each firmly priced at $125, a Husqvarna 400 series chain saw for only $200 and an aluminum ladder rack for a 6 foot truck available for $125....To inquire further, call (413) 329-9465 or (413) 528-0587.

3) Mary has a half whiskey barrel for a planter. She'll take $25 or best offer, an assortment of Hosta plants also available for best offer and a school house clock sale priced at $30 or best offer....For more information, give her a call at (413) 528-0263.

4) Tom called in from West Stockbridge with a quartet of items including a Chevy Trailblazer (call for more details on this particular item), a 6 foot and 8 foot step ladder both available for $50, a 22 inch self-propelled lawn mower for $175 or he will take best offer and a 28 foot aluminum ladder priced at $125 or best offer. Call him today at (413) 274-3841.

5) Sherry called in from Pittsfield as she is looking for a chicken coop. If you can assist in her quest, call her at (413) 329-3022.

6) Florence returns to The Trading Post with a variety of items including 80 size 12 outfits priced at $ 2 and up, a mahogany top from a baby grand piano which can also double up as a coffee table and assorted crown molding all available for best offer. She is also looking for set-up tables for her upcoming tag sales. Call her at (413) 528-4887.

7) Al is looking for a double jet ski trailer and in turn he is selling a regular sized jet ski trailer for the incredible price of $750 or he will take best offer. To inquire further, phone 1-518-428-2618.

8) John has a bunch of wooden pallets to stock firewood, free of charge. Stop on by or to arrange for pick-up at Berkshire Brochure Display in Stockbridge, give him a call during regular business hours at (413) 298-3999.