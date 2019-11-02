Trading Post Items For Nov 2

1) Tom got things going this time around from South Egremont as he has a 2014 Hawke 20 foot 10 thousand pound hydraulic tilt bed trailer with a steel bed available for $3,500 or he will take best offer. For more details, call (413) 528-0076.

2) Robert checked in from "lovely Lee" with an assortment of furniture based items including a cast-iron pedestal based table for the incredible low price of $15, an oak desk for $100, add $20 if you wish to include a swivel chair, a headboard with shelves priced at $20 and a 53 inch by 6 foot futon bed-couch combo for only $50. For more information, give him a call at (413) 427-7351.

3) Dave in West Stockbridge has a Simplicity and Husqvarna garden tractor both available for best offer, a hydraulic snow plow tractor priced at $1,000 firm and he is looking for old split rail fencing. To inquire further, call (413) 429-6699.

4) Jim has a player piano with 300 rolls of sheet music available for best offer. To arrange a pick-up in Egremont, phone (413) 528-0102.

5) Pierre in Becket is looking for Pyrex bowls either individual or in sets preferably the Goosebury or Pilgrim variety and he is looking to add more vintage advertising signs for display. If you can assist him in his quest, call (413) 441-2239.