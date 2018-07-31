Upcoming Berkshire Bike N Fly Event (past photos)

The eighth annual Berkshire Bike N Fly event is coming up on August 18 at the Great Barrington Airport with the bike rides beginning at 9:00 A.M. at the end of the airport. You can participate in either a 20 mile, 35 mile or 52 mile bike ride. To see the routes and for registration information go here .

Following the bike portion of the event, there will be fun activities for the entire family at the Great Barrington Airport with admission being $15 per car load. Some of them activities for the day include the following:

-New and old Planes (Flying over the course and on display)

-Hot Air Balloon rides (weather permitting)

-Remote controlled plane demonstrations

-Paragliding demonstration

-Craft vendors

-Food vendors

-Raffle for flight lessons

-Biplane and J-3 cub rides

-Helicopter rides

-Dunk Tank (dunk a local celebrity)

-Medow Muffin Lotto

-Bouncy House

-Kids bubble zone

-Live Music

-Car show

-Skip Barber racing demo

-Jeff Lenosky mountain bike stunt show

-Great Barrington Kennel club obstacle course

-Mt. Everrett Robotics team

-Berkshire Horseworks pony and donkey rides

-Race car simulator

This family, friendly event is made possible by Great Barrington Rotary and the Great Barrington Airport. Proceeds benefit a wide range of worthy Rotary charities including: Elderly Services, Rail Road Street Youth Projects, International Youth Exchange, Scholarships and more. Great Barrington Rotary has given over $750,000 in scholarships over 30 years. The club supports elderly services, Breaking Bread, The Food Pantry, student exchange programs, disaster relief, Polio eradication and many more worthy projects.

You can view a complete list of event details including pre registration and fee information for the bike portion, family activities and more by going here

Below are some photos from past Berkshire Bike N Fly events