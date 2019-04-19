Upcoming Flood Watch Details

The National Weather Service in Albany reports a Flood Watch is in effect from 2:00 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 20 through 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 20

The Flood Watch covers portions of northwestern Connecticut and western Massachusetts, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire.

Showers with areas of heavy rain will develop across the area late Friday night and continue into Saturday. Some of the rainfall may be heavy enough to cause flooding along rivers, streams and low-lying poor drainage areas. Those with interests in low-lying or flood prone areas should continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.