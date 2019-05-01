Watch the Derby And Help Out A Worthy Cause

The Run For The Roses is deemed as round one in quest of the elusive and coveted Triple Crown. This first leg in horse racing's famous trifecta is run at Churchill Downs in the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky as jockeys and their 4 legged companions vie to advance to the 2nd round, best known as The Preakness followed by a trip to Belmont Park located in Elmont, New York, best known as the starting gate of Nassau County east of Queens. The mile and a half run at Belmont is truly a challenge for both man and horse alike.

Statistics show only 13 horses have won a Triple Crown. American Pharaoh recently joined the exclusive list as he took this top honor back in 2015, the first since Affirmed easily defeated his competition at the Belmont race track back in June of 1978.

Locally, The Salisbury Rotary and Canaan exchange Clubs would like to give you a ring side seat to watch a live viewing of the 145th annual Kentucky Derby and in turn both organizations will be raising money for local scholarships. The get together takes place at Noble Horizons. located at 17 Cobble Road in Salisbury. Doors will open at 4:30, but plan to arrive early as seating fills up fast prior to post-time which is scheduled for some time after 6:30 pm.

Tickets are $25 per person in advance or $30 at the door. They will serve up some delicious food and you can also sip on a mint julep as well. A silent and live auction will also take place prior to the race. Prizes will also be awarded for the best dressed couple and most original Derby hat. To order tickets, log on here or call 1-860-393-9171.

If you would like more information on future events at Noble Horizons in north western Connecticut, log on to their web site.