Another Exciting 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 Awaits You This Weekend

Our monthly Saturday morning feature, 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 am returns to our airwaves as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make another grand appearance on YOUR Home Town Station's airwaves. Kevin is best known for the recreation of Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and he has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and our surrounding areas. His specialty is bringing back an array of timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages.

This month's installment will spotlight an amazing Texas connection in Great Barrington as this "mystery individual" was also President of The Lone Star State's Republic. Also a rare find in neighboring Connecticut as the missing gravesite of a hero police officer has been located. Plus, a special guest will phone in on the program to preview an upcoming re-enactment that is set within the next few months.

Kevin is normally accompanied by his sidekick, Michael Paul Esposito who is also known as "New England's Jimmy Olsen" as they will both be present during these LIVE re-enactments in our tri-state region. He also hosts a successful weekly internet radio program entitled "Time Out With Kevin" which reaches a loyal audience via his Facebook page.

A reminder: Prior to the 10 at 10, we'll feature a special guest on our "Let's Talk" segment. the lovely and awesome Ava Groves will check in with yours truly as she will give us the latest developments at The Thom Reed-UFO Monument Park in Sheffield plus Ava will discuss some upcoming entertainment projects that are on the horizon and she shares details on a very "unique" skill which excels in more ways than one. The chat airs immediately following the 9 o'clock news on YOUR Home Town Station.

