We Will Have Facebook Friday This Friday Morning

As we have been mentioning on the air, WSBS will be observing the 4th of July holiday this Friday, July 3rd. This means our grand prize Morning Challenge and Sports Stumper winners will be drawn on Thursday, July 2nd and our programming will be in holiday mode.

One thing that wont change this Friday is our Facebook Friday giveaway at 7:50am. Let's be honest, Facebook Friday sounds better than Facebook Thursday.

Once again, up for grabs this week is a family four pack of passes to Four Brothers Drive-In theatre in Amenia, NY. The Four Brothers Drive-In is now open seven nights a week while adhering to all new COVID 19 Rules and Regulations. A huge 56 by 32 foot movie screen awaits you, as you experience the drive-in of the future! Due to new rules, vehicles are first come, first served. Remember, these passes never expire.

If you want to be in the running to win like our Facebook page by going here. The winner announcement will take place this Friday morning (as it does every Friday morning) at 7:50 and then we will post the name to our website shortly thereafter.

Good luck and thank you for always being there from the station that loves to make you a winner, 860AM & 94.1FM, WSBS.