Will the Stockbridge Mercy Sunday Gathering Occur This Year?

As the town of Stockbridge prepares for the annual Mercy Sunday gathering at the National Shrine of Divine Mercy, a decision is expected this week on whether it will be canceled. This as concerns mount over the coronavirus outbreak.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the international gathering of pilgrims in mid-April is one of the county’s most-attended annual events. Organizers have estimated that 15,000 to 20,000 pilgrims congregate on Eden Hill over April 18th and 19th.

You can read the entire article by going to The Berkshire Eagle's website.