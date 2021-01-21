Win $50 in Food for Your Big Game Viewing
We know that your Big Game gathering may feel a little different this year but you can still celebrate with the immediate members of your household. When it comes to food on Big Game Day, WSBS and Big Y have you covered as we present the 'Big Game: App Attack.'
Each weekday at 8:30am from Jan. 25-29, we’ll send you a daily “football phrase that pays” app alert to your mobile device. The first caller in to (413) 528-0860 that can correctly identify the football phrase, will automatically win $50 worth of food from Big Y for your game day viewing.
Just some of the perfect food options to go from Big Y include:
- Large and Party Sized Pizzas: with scratch made dough and fresh toppings
- Wing Bar: Featuring Jumbo Wings and Boneless Tenders with a variety of sauces and Hot Appetizers from Mozzarella Sticks and Cheese Curds to Jalapeno Poppers.
- Cheese and Charcuterie Boards
- Quick & Easy Meals, ready to go, Just Heat & Eat
- Cupcake Platters
- Shrimp Cocktail
You name it, Big Y has everything to make watching the Big Game fun and flavorful
There will be five winners (one each day from Jan. 25-Jan. 29)
Make sure you download the free WSBS app here and allow notifications from WSBS so you don’t miss out on your chance to win. It’s the 'Big Game: App Attack' from Big Y and WSBS. Good luck!
