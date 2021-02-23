Win a Haddock Family Fish Fry Dinner

How would you like to enjoy a delicious Haddock Family Fish Fry dinner from Big Y and WSBS just in time for Lent? Well, you are in luck! Your opportunity to win is coming up daily Mar. 1 through Mar. 5.

Each weekday, we'll be sending out daily app alerts spotlighting a featured fish. The first caller in that can tell us the type of fish that we sent out for the latest round automatically receives a Haddock Family Fish Fry Dinner (view WSBS contest rules here)

These Haddock Family Fish Fry dinners come with six pieces of fresh, never frozen Haddock fillets, family size French fries, one pound of coleslaw and all the condiments. Big Y’s fish is fried in zero trans fat canola oil! These Haddock Family Fish Fry dinners are available fresh to order seven days a week right now - one bite and you're hooked.

You will have two opportunities each day to win the Haddock Family Fish Fry dinners, which means two app alerts will be coming to you. Each app alert will feature a different type of fish.

Get our free mobile app

If you haven't yet, download the free WSBS app now so you can participate in this contest and possibly win one of these delicious Haddock Family Fish Fry dinners from Big Y and WSBS. You'll also want to allow notifications from WSBS. Keep your device close by because you never know when we'll send out the app alerts. The app alert times will vary each day.

Get ready to sink your teeth into a Haddock Family Fish Fry dinner from Big Y World Class Market and the station that loves to make you a winner, WSBS!

