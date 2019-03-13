Win WWE Tickets to The Mullin’s Center (photos)

Get ready to take a ride on the road to Wrestlemania! Coming up on the Morning Challenge March 18th - 22nd, Jesse Stewart will play a WWE Superstar's theme music, you give him a call and tell him the Wrestler that matches the theme music. If you are the first caller in to 413-528-0860 with the correct answer, you'll automatically be in the running to receive a pair of tickets to see WWE's ' Road To Wrestlemania ' event on Sunday, March 24th at the Mullin's Center at UMASS Amherst beginning at 7:00 PM. Jesse will draw three grand prize winners on Friday, March 22nd.

Some of the Superstars that you'll see at the Mullin's Center include:

Braun Strowman

Baron Corbin

Elias

Dean Ambrose

Seth Rollins

Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable

Bayley,

Natalya

Finn Balor

Bobby Lashley

...and many more!

Featured Image: WWE's Stephanie McMahon, Ronda Rousey and Triple H