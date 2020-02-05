WSBS Paczki Winners For Feb 5

Everybody is craving a dozen paczkis as our phone lines are burning up in high fashion once the audience hears the world famous Pazcki Polka Montage on our airwaves. You have another four chances tomorrow to get in on the winning starting at 6 am as our "Main Man" Jesse and Ron Carson will have the honor of satisfying your "sweet tooth".

Pazckis are traditional Polish doughnuts, delicious fried pieces of dough shaped into a flattened sphere and filled with raspberry, prune, apple, Bavarian creme (my personal favorite) and are available to the general public through February 25th (Fat Tuesday).

When we strike up the band, our 5th caller will be rewarded with this delicious prize. The contest continues until Friday, February 7th.

Congratulations to Wednesday's winners:

Terry Chamberland from Great Barrington, Luke Martin based in "lovely Lee", Mike Weaver from neighboring Copake, New York and Shirley Terry, also of Great Barrington.

We are the station that LOVES to make you a WINNER: 860 AM and 94.1 FM, WSBS.