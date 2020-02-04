WSBS Paczki Winners for Feb. Monday, Feb. 3

This past Monday we kicked off our Paczki Polka Pack contest courtesy of WSBS and Big Y. What's a paczki? Paczki are traditional Polish doughnuts. They're deep fried pieces of dough shaped into a flattened sphere and filled with raspberry, prune, Bavarian creme, apple and other delicious fillings. They're available now through Feb. 25, Fat Tuesday.

All you have to do to win a dozen paczkis from Big Y and WSBS is listen for the Paczki Polka Music Montage, when you hear it, be caller number five and you'll win. It's as simple as that (the music montage airs now through this Friday, Feb. 7).

Congratulations to Monday's winners:

Matt Tegorrari of Housatonic

Brooke Moorehouse of Great Barrington

Greg Gomez of Sheffield

Ginny Coppela of Pittsfield

Keep listening, you could be our next winner.