WSBS Paczki Winners for Tuesday, Feb. 4

The Paczki Polka Pack contest is a big hit with listeners and the contest is made possible thanks to Big Y. What's a paczki? Paczki are traditional Polish doughnuts. They're deep fried pieces of dough shaped into a flattened sphere and filled with raspberry, prune, Bavarian creme, apple and other delicious fillings. They're available now through Feb. 25, Fat Tuesday.

All you have to do to win a dozen paczkis from Big Y and WSBS is listen for the Paczki Polka Music Montage, when you hear it, be caller number five and you'll win. It's as simple as that (the music montage airs now through this Friday, Feb. 7).

Congratulations to Tuesday's winners:

Paul Simonelli of Housatonic

John Discon of Great Barrington

Nancy Wilcox of Great Barrington

Joanne Gagnon of Sheffield

Keep listening, you could be our next winner.