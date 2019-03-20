WWE Superstar to Appear on Let’s Talk

Coming up this Thursday morning (Mar. 21) at 9:15, WWE Superstar Baron Corbin will be calling in to the WSBS Let's Talk program. Baron will be on the air giving us his prediction of what will happen to his opponent Braun Strowman in their no disqualification match this Sunday at the "Road To Wrestlemania" event at the Mullin's Center in Amherst. Who knows what's going to transpire in this no DQ match. That's Let's Talk this Thursday morning with WWE Superstar Baron Corbin at approximately 9:15 on WSBS!

About Baron Corbin

A former NFL player whose aggression got him booted from the game, Baron Corbin has found the perfect outlet for his rage in WWE, and the perfect target for it in, well, anyone and everyone who crosses his path.

Less a Superstar than a force of nature, The Lone Wolf made his mark on The Grandest Stage of Them All when he eliminated Kane from the third annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to win the bout and stake his claim as the legendary giant’s heir apparent. He hasn’t stopped since then, wrecking rivals like AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose and Sami Zayn, and winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and the United States Championship.

Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon empowered Corbin as Constable of Monday Night Raw in an effort to ensure that General Manager Kurt Angle makes the right decisions for the brand, and The Lone Wolf was soon promoted to Acting Raw General Manager after McMahon sent The Olympic Hero away on a vacation. Corbin wielded power over his fellow Superstars with glee, but was finally knocked out of power at WWE TLC where Braun Strowman led a cadre of Raw competitors — including Finn Bálor and Angle himself — to defeat Corbin and end his reign of terror.

