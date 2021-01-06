You Can Attend A Series Of Smart Workshops In January

This month, The Massachusetts Small Business Development Center is presenting a pair of SBA Business Smart Workshops as the aim is to assist local merchants in getting a better understanding of what it takes to start and grow a business that proudly serves their community. You are encouraged to participate in BOTH sessions as pre-registration is required by accessing this link.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both of these presentations will be held on-line on a virtual basis. Here is the agenda of events:

THURSDAY, JANUARY 14th 2021 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm: "The Key Steps To Getting Your Business Off The Ground"

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21st, 2021 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm: "Where To Get Money To Start A Business And Finding Local Resources"

Speakers include Oreste Varela from the US Small Business Administration and Keith Girouard who represents The Berkshire Regional Office of The Massachusetts Small Business Development Center Network plus guest presentations from One Berkshire and E For All Berkshire County.

Here is some background regarding The Massachusetts Small Business Development Center. the organization is committed to helping businesses to succeed all throughout the Bay State as they provide free or low cost educational training programs for prospective and existing small businesses in Berkshire county.

If you need more information, you can log on to their web site by going here or you can call (413) 499-0933. You can also send correspondence to this address;

MASSACHUSETTS SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER

33 Dunham Mall, Suite 103

Pittsfield, MA 01201

(The following information was obtained by WSBS courtesy of a press release from The Massachusetts Small Business Development Center for on-air and on-line usage)

