You Can Support Relay at Your Next Shopping Trip

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a traditional Berkshire County Relay For Life event this summer. However, the organization is shooting for a luminary bag display in October. Of course eveything depends on the state and the City of Pittsfield. More details on that as we receive them.

In the meantime, you can support the cause as Relay For Life of Berkshire County has been selected as the beneficiary of the Big Y World Class Market Community Bag Program! Each time the $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at the Big Y at 700 Main St., Great Barrington during the month of June Relay for Life of Berkshire County will receive a $1 donation!

In a special statement on the Relay For Life website the organization would like the community to know that Relay For Life is all about togetherness, and even though we can’t currently be face-to-face, the organization will continue fighting as one supportive community. By working together, Relay will provide crucial information through their 24/7 helpline and cancer.org, advocate for critical health care legislation, and give hope with everything that Relay for Life does. Because cancer won’t stop…and neither will Relay For Life.