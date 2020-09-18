You’re Invited to Experience an Incredible Local Pumpkin Show

The Trustees of Reservations (The Trustees) recently announced the return of The Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show at Naumkeag, beginning Oct.1 and running through Oct. 31.

The show, now in its second year, will feature more than 1,500 jack-o-lanterns, light displays and autumn surprises spread across the eight acres of designed landscape at the Gilded Age estate and public garden. While the event will be adjusted to accommodate the regulations outlined by the Commonwealth to ensure the safety of our guests and staff, the Pumpkin Show will still offer the same magic and imagination that visitors have come to expect at Naumkeag’s seasonal events.

“Fall is such a special time here in the Berkshires and we are so happy to be able to offer this experience again this year. While the number of people we are able to welcome to the property may be limited, the size, scope and spirit of the show will be bigger than ever,” said Brian Cruey, Southern Berkshire Director for The Trustees.

Due to COVID, only 50 people will be allowed on the property at a time. Guests to the Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and limit their visit to one hour in order to ensure as many people as possible get to experience the show. Pre-purchased, reservation-based tickets will be mandatory, and no tickets will be sold on-property.

“We’re asking everyone for their cooperation to make this event a success as there are a number of logistical challenges we’re working through that will require an effort on everyone’s part to keep the show up and running smoothly,” Cruey said. “But we’re confident the event everyone loved so much last year will be even bigger, better, and more memorable in 2020.”

In addition to the display of jack-o’-lanterns, visitors will be able to enjoy snacks at the concession stand, participate in a scavenger hunt for kids, and have the option to purchase a pumpkin to take home when you purchase tickets in advance online.

The Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show will run from Oct. 1-31 every Wednesday-Sunday from 4 pm to 9 pm.

To buy tickets, view pricing and get more information about the event visit this link. To become a Trustee members go here.

The Trustees is also excited to announce its enormously popular Winterlights event will be taking place at the end of this year, with more information coming soon.

More about The Trustees

Founded by landscape architect Charles Eliot in 1891, The Trustees has, for more than 125 years, been a catalyst for important ideas, endeavors, and progress in Massachusetts. As a steward of distinctive and dynamic places of both historic and cultural value, The Trustees is the nation’s first preservation and conservation organization, and its landscapes and landmarks continue to inspire discussion, innovation, and action today as they did in the past. We are a nonprofit, supported by members, friends and donors and our 120 sites are destinations for residents, members, and visitors alike, welcoming millions of guests annually.

(above information and article image taken from a press release that was sent to WSBS from The Trustees for online/on-air use)