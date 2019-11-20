100 Women X 100 = $10,000

Attention women! Imagine a $100 donation that grows to a total of $10,000. It can become reality by Thursday evening, November 21st as a pop-up fund raiser will take place at The Brick House Pub on route 183 in Housatonic with all proceeds to benefit the Western Massachusetts Food Bank.

This event begins at 5 pm and was coordinated by Annie Okerstrom Long, who is the co-founder of 100 Women Now and those who are able to participate can make a big difference in helping out those throughout Berkshire county who are in need, especially focusing on hungry families and children in our community during this holiday season.

Ladies, it's easy to be a part of this momentous occasion: Just bring your $100 check payable to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts as all women in attendance during these crucial 60 minutes will set a unique example by making a difference in a unique way of paying it forward.

For more information and how you can help out, log to the 100 Women Now web site by going here