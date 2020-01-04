20 For 2020 with Jerry Posner

On a recent edition of 'Let's Talk' on WSBS, Jesse Stewart's guest was Author, Training Specialist, Conference Speaker, Strategic Coach and Sheffield resident, Jerry Posner. Every year at this time, Jerry joins the "Let Talk" program to discuss and describe his daily reminders for a stellar year. It's about helping folks start fresh and get on the right foot not just for the beginning of the year but daily throughout the year and beyond. Instead of one big goal for the year, these are reminders, that when provided with a little effort, are pretty easy to improve your life and the lives of others around you; making your life more enjoyable, productive efficient and being the best you in all of your relationships.

Jerry has been producing these reminder cards for over 25 years. He and his wife Lynn start putting them together in their rough draft form around May or June of the previous year. Jerry usually starts out with approximately 50 reminders and he and Lynn edit the amount down to a number that is reasonable to fit on the cards. You can pick-up these cards free of charge at the WSBS studios on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington.

Happy New Year and here are the 20 daily reminders for a stellar year.

(1) Do something today that your future-self will thank you for.

(2) Honor your past (it got you here).

(3) Allow for unplanned miracles.

(4) Be someone's guardian angel.

(5) Initiate an epidemic of kindness.

(6) Just because you think it, doesn't mean you have to say it.

(7) If it's too difficult to forgive and forget...just choose one.

(8) Walk, don't jump to conclusions.

(9) Constructive feedback isn't a threat. Tell that to your limbic system.

(10) If you had ALL the facts, you might have a different opinion.

(11) Here's an excellent question, "Is this argument really necessary?"

(12) Preparation reduces fear and shrinks anxiety.

(13) Be your best self especially when others aren't being theirs.

(14) Generally, yelling doesn't work. P.S. Staying mad? Also a bad idea!

(15) Compassion and patience will raise your life's grade point average.

(16) Treat yourself like someone that you're responsible for helping.

(17) Expecting others to behave rationally, just might not be so rational!

(18) Perhaps the path you've been searching for is the path you're on.

(19) "Anything is possible. Even the impossible." (Mary Poppins)

(20) It costs exactly $0.00 to be grateful for what you have.

Jerry Posner can be reached by going to his site, by contacting him at jerryposner@icloud.com or calling (413) 441-6361