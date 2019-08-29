4 Autumn Weekends Of Free, Guided Tours Await You In September

The Upper Housatonic Valley National Heritage Area will present their 18th annual autumn Heritage Walks which take place throughout the month of September. Every weekend you can experience free, guided interpretive tours throughout Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Litchfield County in neighboring Connecticut.

A total of 71 tours will be presented to the public as they are cordially invited to participate in family-oriented interpretive walks that are offered in partnership with The National Park Service and the region's historic, cultural and outdoor recreational organizations as you can personally experience and learn about the region's rich and varied local heritage.

A variety of local historians, naturalists and environmentalists will conduct these fun-filled and informative tours that will take you through historic estate gardens and town districts, behind the scenes cultural site tours, nature walks, trail hikes and industrial site ruins that once thrived as viable engines that were a catalyst in the development of local business. You can also participate in history walks, canoe paddling trips throughout the Housatonic River and bike tours on scenic country roads.

The first set of tours will meet on September 7th and 8th with extra dates added on September 14th and 15th, September 21st and 22nd and on September 28th and 29th. For more information, you can pick up brochures that are available at post offices, libraries and local merchants throughout the region. A detailed schedule of the month's activities can be found by logging on here.

