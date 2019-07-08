A Free Show At The Mahaiwe Awaits You

The iconic Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Castle Street in Great Barrington has an exciting summer of live entertainment for local residents and visitors to our tri-state region as they feature live music, dance, theatre, opera plus a variety of movies and family programs. This week you can take advantage of checking out a FREE performance this Friday, July 12th as The Acrobats of Cirque-tacular will be presenting a high energy family friendly flurry of fun.

The performance is scheduled to begin at 10 am and is proudly sponsored by The Highland Street Foundation as you will witness one dazzling circus feat after another as this troupe of acrobats, aerialists and circus specialty artists will bend, twist, flip and fly into your hearts and minds in a mind-boggling live performance that provides artistry and athleticism that will ignite and imaginations of all audience members.

Magic Brushes will also be on hand for face-painting prior to and after the show. General admission tickets are free and they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. A special follow-up performance will also be presented at 1 pm for summer camps and groups. For more information on this presentation and future shows at the Mahaiwe, log on to their web site by going here.

You can also call the theatre's box office at (413) 528-0100 any weekday from 12 noon to 4 pm to reserve your seats for this once in a lifetime performance.

