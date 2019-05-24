A Great Way To Kick Off Your Holiday Weekend

As the long holiday weekend gets under way, here is your chance to start it off in high fashion by catching Mary Ann Palermo and 1st Take as they will perform LIVE at Number 10 Restaurant on Castle Street in Great Barrington. The show starts at 7 pm.

Mary Ann's stunning vocals will surely move your soul as she shows a true passion in her craft while performing various selections in the realm of jazz, funk, rock and let's not forget the BEST in rhythm and blues. They will also preview new music from their upcoming 2nd CD which is scheduled for release later this year. She performs a terrific rendition of Sade's "The Sweetest Taboo" (my personal favorite when I catch this quintessential quartet LIVE). Mary Ann also collaborates with some of our areas BEST musicians including Steven Elling on guitar, Steven Dietemann on bass and Jeremy Vinette on drums.

If you have not seen this talented group of performers, now is your chance to catch their LIVE shows right here in the heart of south county. Don't forget to bring your appetite and sample some fine food and drink while watching the big show. Log on to Number 10's web site for a complete list of dinner and dessert options that will be available for all to enjoy.