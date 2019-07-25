The Quintessential Quartet Returns to # 10

If you have not yet seen Mary Ann Palermo and 1st take perform at various venues all across the tri-state region, what are you waiting for? The locally based group will put on a great show this Friday evening at Number 10 Restaurant on Castle Street in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Showtime is set for 7 pm.

Mary Ann's stunning vocals will surely move your soul as she shows a true passion for her craft while performing various selections in the realm of jazz, funk, rock and let's not forget the BEST in rhythm and blues. They will also treat you to a preview of new music form their upcoming 2nd CD which is scheduled for release later this year. She also does a great rendition of Sade's "The Sweetest Taboo" (my personal favorite as she sends that tune to yours truly every time I'm in attendance). Mary Ann also collaborates with some of the area's BEST musicians including Steve Elling on guitar, Steven Dietemann on bass and Pete Coombs filling in for Jeremy Vinette on drums.

You can always find them on stage on the 4th Friday of every month at the Castle Street eatery located next to The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. Don't forget to bring your appetite and sample some fine food and drink while you are enjoying the big show. Log on to Number 10's web site as you can par take in a variety of dinner and dessert options while being entertained at the same time. Now that's what I call a GREAT combination!