Look Who’s Back On Stage

If you have not had a chance to see Mary Ann Palermo and 1st Take, what are you waiting for? The locally based group will be performing this LIVE this Friday evening at Number 10 Restaurant in Great Barrington. Showtime is set for 7 pm.

Mary Ann's stunning vocals will surely move your soul as she shows a true passion for her craft while performing various selections in the realm of jazz, funk, rock and let's not forget the BEST in rhythm and blues. They will also preview new music from their upcoming 2nd CD which is scheduled for release later this year. She also performs a terrific rendition of Sade's "The Sweetest Taboo" (my personal favorite as she sends that tune to yours truly every time I'm in attendance). Mary Ann also collaborates with some of our areas BEST musicians including Steven Elling on guitar, Steven Dietemann on bass and Jeremy Vinette on drums.

You can always find this quintessential quartet performing on the 4th Friday of every month at the Castle Street eatery located next to The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. Don't forget to bring your appetite and sample some fine food and drink while you are enjoying the big show. Log on to Number 10's web site as you can also par take in a variety of dinner and dessert options while being entertained at the same time. I call that a GREAT combination!