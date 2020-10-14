A “Meet The Artists” Reception Courtesy of CATA

Community Access To The Arts (CATA) is launching another on-line multi-media art exhibit in conjunction with their annual Art Show entitled "I Am Part Of The Art" which is on display at The Clark Art Institute located in Williamstown, Massachusetts. You can also check out this latest collection created by local artists with disabilities in our tri-state region by logging on to CATA's web site.

Guest curators will also be on hand to provide LIVE commentary during this virtual presentation including Clark Art Institute Hardymon Director, Olivier Measley. You can take part in a FREE on-line at "Meet The Artists" reception on Thursday, October 22nd at 4 pm. The half hour event features interviews with CATA artists from Berkshire and neighboring Columbia counties and a behind-the-scenes tour of the exhibit. Pre-registration is required by going here.

CATA Executive Director Margaret Keller commented on this upcoming event:

"We are thrilled to continue CATA's partnership with The Clark Art Institute--in person and on-line. The gallery is a perfect compliment to our Annual Art Show which is hanging in person at The Clark's Lunder Center. our on-line "Art Talk" videos add a whole new dimension to this year's exhibit with CATA artists reflecting on their creative process and guest curators sharing insights into their favorite pieces".

This exhibit will be remotely available on public display until October 25th as these works are professionally matted and framed as all pieces are available for purchase with proceeds providing commissions to the individual artists as these paintings feature a wide range of styles, including abstract and representational works of art, drawings, collage and print making in a variety of media including acrylic, tempera, watercolor, pastel and mixed media.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, CATA programs were forced to move on-line as the organization has delivered care packages of art supplies to artists with disabilities as they can continue to connect and tap into their talents in various virtual arts workshops.

This event is co-sponsored by Berkshire Life Charitable Foundation, Berkshire magazine, Frames On Wheels, The Bay State's Cultural Council and other generous supporters throughout Berkshire county.

