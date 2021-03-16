A On Line Program To Preserve History In So. County

The historic A.M.E. Zion Church in Great Barrington, Massachusetts marks the birthplace of civil rights pioneer, Dr. W.E.B. DuBois is being transformed into a heritage list and cultural center as the public will be educated about his life and legacy as a virtual session will be presented via Zoom on Tuesday evening beginning at 7 pm.

The program is presented by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College. "Preserving History: W.E.B. DuBois and The Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church" which features Clinton Church Restoration Chair of The Scholars Council board member and co-director of The Upper Housatonic Valley African-American Heritage Trail and trustee of The Reverend Samuel Harrison House based in Pittsfield, Frances Jones-Sneed.

Interim Executive Director Eugene Sill who also serves is a Professor Emeritus of History, Political Science and Public Policy at The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will also be featured inn this session. Sills who was the founder and publisher of the award-winning regional publication "The Women's Times" and co-founder of the bi-annual festival Lift Ev'ry Voice; Celebrating African American Heritage and Culture in the Berkshires and was a founding board member of The Women's Fund of Western Massachusetts and The Berkshire Creative Economy Council.

Admission is $10 for OLLI and BCC-Berkshires Museum members and $15 for the general public. Berkshire Community College students and those 17 and under will be able to log on for no charge. Those holding WIC, EBT/SNAP or Connector Care cards are also admitted FREE. Pre-registration is required by calling (413) 236-2900 prior to 4 pm this afternoon.

