A Preview Of Monday’s GB Select Board Meeting

Great Barrington's Select Board will hold another virtual meeting on Monday, October 26th at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the general public will only be able to follow the upcoming session on-line via technological means. Further details can be obtained via the town's web site by going here.

You can access the meeting on Zoom by clicking on this link

WEBINAR ID: 879 7091 7163 PASSCODE: 003377

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY) (929) 205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A call to order will take place at approximately 6 pm followed by announcements and statements by The Select Board.

TOWN MANAGER'S REPORT:

An update from Housatonic's Water Works and news regarding South County's Elderly and Disabled Transportation , a reminder of a Winter Parking Ban that takes effect on November 15th plus steps on keeping families safe and sound on Halloween (October 31st) and the latest on construction at the Division Street Bridge.

LICENSES AND PERMITS:

A proposal submitted by Brandon Westerling for a driveway permit at Seekonk Cross Road, Map-31, Lot 65 plus a request for an Annual Common Victualler license from Daire Rooney and James Corcoran at Marjoram & Roux located at 47 Railroad Street in Great Barrington. Both topics will be subject to a discussion and vote.

NEW BUSINESS:

A draft land acknowledgement from Joe Grochmal and Georges Pichard, a draft response from Leigh Davis to The Great Barrington Declaration, a petition-executive summary from Great Barrington Police Chief William Walsh and a preview of upcoming Select Board meetings for the year 2021.

OLD BUSINESS:

A discussion and vote for upcoming meetings presented via The Zoom format.

PUBLIC HEARING:

A special permit application from Berkshire Aviation Enterprises Incorporated for an aviation field in an R-4 zone at 70 Egremont Plain Road which is a continuation from 4 prevous Select Board meetings that took place in August and September.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

Residents have submitted questions in advance regarding certain topics discussed in previous sessions. If you would like to present a question for a future meeting, log on here for more details.

The evening concludes with Select Board and media time, followed by the evening adjournment. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, November 9th.

