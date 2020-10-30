A Preview Of Monday’s GB Select Board Meeting

Great Barrington's Select Board will hold another virtual meeting on Monday, November 2nd at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. the general public will only be able to follow the proceedings on-line via technological means. Further details can be obtained on the town's web site by going here

You can access the meeting on Zoom by clicking on this link

WEBINAR ID: 847 6368 0062 PASSCODE: 3377

AUDIO ONLY (DIAL-IN) (929) 205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A call to order for this meeting will take place at approximately 5:30 PM followed by a draft response to Great Barrington's declaration by The Select Board.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

Residents have submitted questions in advance regarding certain topics discussed in previous sessions as this segment is presented earlier this week. If you would like to submit a question for next week's session, log on here for more details.

Select Board and media time will also take place at the start prior to the actual meeting which will convene into Executive Session.

TOPICS:

Strategy relating to pending litigation known as: GJO, LLC vs Ronald Majdalany et al, The Zoning Board of Appeals and The Town of Great Barrington as the Chair declares that an open meeting may have a detrimental effect on the Town's litigating and negotiating position. A vote regarding whether to go into Executive Session with a series of votes expected.

Select Board's Chair Declaration: To discuss litigation strategy pending litigation considering the property at 11 Roger Road (Land Court docket # 18MISC 000240-KCL) as discussions could result not to return towards an open session.

Up next: A motion convening The Executive Session followed by a roll call vote.

The ZBA Chair's Declaration will discuss further litigation strategy followed by a motion convening the Executive Session for the purpose and reasons declared by The Chair and with the Board NOT to return towards an open session.

A ZBA roll call vote will also complete the evening's agenda followed by adjournment of this joint meeting.

The next Regular Session is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 9th.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of the Town of Great barrington for on-air and on-line usage)