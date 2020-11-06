A Preview Of Monday’s GB Select Board Meeting

Great Barrington's Select Board will hold another virtual meeting on Monday, November 9th at Town Hall located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the general public will only be able to follow these proceedings on-line via technological means. Further details can be obtained on the town's web site by going here.

You can access the meeting on Zoom by clicking on this link.

WEBINAR ID: 816 7256 22245 PASSCODE: 449955

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY) (929) 205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A call to order for this open session will take place at approximately 6 pm followed by an approval of minutes from May 18th and June 8th 2020.

The Select Board's announcements and statements precedes The Town Manager's Report which consists of an HWW update regarding the corrosion control and request for an update from The Department of Environmental Protection, a request for an update on off hour signal flashing traffic lights, an update on COVID Sidewalk Stencils and a prospective date for the next Virtual Coffee with Town Manager Mark Pruhenski.

LICENSES OR PERMITS:

Request from Elise Abrams for a driveway permit at 548 Egremont Road. A discussion and vote will follow.

NEW BUSINESS:

Chapter 61A Right of First Refusal to waive, transfer and exercise Right of First Refusal of property on Hurlburt & Alford Roads. Abigail Haupt, LLC featuring 44 acres, identified as Assessor's Map 31, Parcels 10 and 11 and a portion of the tax assessor's Map 31, Parcels 12 and 13 also identified as Lot One on Plat File DF-15. Some of the topics include the explanation of this project, recommendation from other boards, a motion to waive, transfer and exercise right of First Refusal followed by a discussion and vote.

A Agricultural Preservation Restriction focusing on the Acknowledgement of Notice from The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources of the Commonwealth's proposed purchase of an Agricultural Preservation restriction at 180-190 North Plain Road from North Plain Farm, LLC and The select board's vote to reduce the notification period from 120 to 60 days. A discussion and vote will follow.

OLD BUSINESS:

Continuation of presentation via the Zoom meeting Format followed by a discussion and vote.

PUBLIC HEARING:

A special permit application from Berkshire Aviation Enterprises Inc. for an aviation field in a R-4 zone at 70 Egremont Plain Road in Great Barrington as per Sections 3.1.4E (1) and 10.4 of The Zoning Board. The focus includes deliberation, findings, approval and denial as this matter has been continued from August 10thm August 24th, September 14th, September 21st, October 5th and october 26th, 2020. A discussion and vote will follow.

A special permit application filed per sections 7.18.34.3 and 10.4 of the Zoning Board on behalf of Coastal Cultivars, LLC, 399 Boylston Street, 6th floor in Boston, Massachusetts to locate a retail marijuana establishment located at 454 Main Street in Great Barrington closer than 200 feet to a private school. Topics include a open public hearing, explanation of this project, speak in favor or opposition, a motion to close or continue a public hearing, findings, approval, denial and table.

CITIZEN'S SPEAK TIME:

Residents have submitted questions in advance regarding certain topics discussed in previous sessions as this segment earlier. If you would like to submit a question for the next session, log on here for more details.

The meeting concludes with Select Board and Media Time followed by the evening's adjournment. The next Select Board meeting is scheduled for November 23rd, 2020 with a special meeting set for November 18th 2020.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Town of Great Barrington for on-air and on-line usage)

.