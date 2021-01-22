A Preview Of Monday’s GB Select Board Meeting

The second Great Barrington Select Board meeting for 2021 will take place on Monday, January 25th at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participants can follow this session on-line. Get more details by logging on to the town's web site.

You can also join in on this meeting via Zoom by accessing this link

WEBINAR ID: 843 5118 5629 PASSCODE: 792792

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY): 1-929-205-6099

A CALL TO ORDER will commence at approximately 6 pm followed by an approval of minutes from previous meetings that took place on August 24th and September 14th, 2020 followed by The Select Board's announcements and statements.

THE TOWN MANAGER'S REPORT focuses on updates from Housatonic Water Works.

LICENSES AND PERMITS:

A recommendation to The Zoning Board of Appeals regarding the special permit application from Frank Leonard and Ruthanne Mirchin for the expansion of a non-conforming home located at 73 Castle Hill Avenue in Great Barrington that was filed in accordance with Section 5.3, 5.5 and 10.4 of the zoning bylaw.

NEW BUSINESS:

A discussion with The Mass DOT and GBDPW regarding the intersection of Lover's Lane and route 7, the site of a recent car accident which resulted in one fatality, a presentation to discuss a budget request by The Regional District Planning Committee, the unveiling of 2021's Town Meeting and election calendar, personnel policy and a request to subordinate a real property lien from the CDBG FY 14 Housing Rehabilitation Program.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

Since these meetings have been closed to the public, residents have submitted questions in advance that pertain to various topics that warrant mention during the present session. You can submit any questions for the next Select Board meeting by accessing the town's web site

The session concludes with Select Board and media time followed by the standard adjournment. A reminder: A goal Setting Meeting will take place this Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 and the next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 8th, 2021.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of the Town of Great Barrington for on-air and on-line usage)