A Preview Of Tonight’s GB Select Board Meeting

The Town of Great Barrington will present a Select Board meeting this evening at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street. Once again, the session will be presented virtually as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to restrict attendance in a live capacity. the general public can access these proceedings via Zoom. For more details, log on to The Town of Great Barrington's web site

You can access the meeting by clicking on this link.

WEBINAR ID: 814 4033 7168 PASSCODE: 008844

DIAL-IN AUDIO: (929) 205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

Tonight's meeting begins promptly at 6 pm and commences with a call to order followed by announcements and statements from The Select Board.

The Town Manager's Report will feature a variety of topics including an update from The Housatonic Water Works, a progress report on the police department receiving a comfort dog, warrant summaries from the months of June, July and August, downtown parking and public bathrooms, plus an update on transportation for the area's elderly and disabled residents.

NEW BUSINESS includes recertification of the SBREPC and complaints regarding The Great Barrington Housing Authority. A discussion and vote will follow.

PUBLIC HEARING:

Berkshire Aviation Enterprises Incorporated has requested a special permit application for an aviation field in a R-4 zone located at 70 Egremont Plain Road in Great Barrington. Topics include re-opening the public hearing, a detailed explanation of this upcoming project, speaking in favor or in opposition to the proposed matter and motions to close or continue any future public hearings, findings, approvals and denials.

CITIZEN'S SPEAK TIME:

The Select Board will address questions that will be submitted in advance by the general public as residents continue to follow all proceedings on a virtual basis. To submit your questions, log on to the Town of Great Barrington's web site by going here.

The Select Board will present final comments followed by Media TIme prior to the evening's adjournment. A special Town meeting will be held tomorrow (September 15th, 2020) followed by the usual bi-weekly sessions scheduled for October 5th and 21st 2020.

