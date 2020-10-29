A Preview Of Tonight’s GB Select Board Meeting

The Town of Great Barrington will hold a special Thursday evening Select Board meeting at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street as this session is conjunction with the town's Planning Board. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the general public will only be able to follow the meeting on-line via technological means. Further details can be obtained via the town's web site by going here

You can access this evening's session on Zoom by clicking on this link

WEBINAR ID: 817 1387 3121 PASSCODE: 624624

DIAL-IN AUDIO ONLY: (929) 205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A call to order for this open meeting will take place at approximately 6 pm as a variety of topics will be addressed including a presentation and discussion of a recent study regarding housing needs, town-wide parking, a town wide lighting by-law and zoning modifications for the year 2021.

Citizen Speak Time will also be featured as residents have submitted questions in advance regarding certain topics that were discussed in previous sessions. If you would like to present a question for a future meeting, log on here for more details. This time is reserved only for residents in the city and town of Great Barrington, unless otherwise permitted by the chair as questions should NOT exceed 3 minutes in length.

Keep in mind, there are 2 more Select Board meetings scheduled for the upcoming month on Monday, November 9th and Monday, November 23rd. A pair of sessions will also take place on December 9th and December 21st, 2020.

