A Preview Of Wednesday’s GB Select Board Meeting

The Town of Great Barrington will present a special Select Board and Zoning Board Appeals joint meeting followed by an Executive Session on Wednesday, August 12th at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street. This meeting will be presented virtually as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to restrict attendance from the general public as they can access all proceedings via technological means via Zoom. For more details on how to remotely participate, log on to The Town of Great Barrington's web site by going here.

You can follow this special agenda by clicking on this link

Meeting ID: 869 1325 3757 Passcode: 3722027

Dial by your location: 1-929-205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A call to order will commence at 6 pm beginning with the open meeting followed by a Citizen Speak as area residents have submitted questions in advance prior to the Wednesday evening session.

The meeting will then convene into Executive Session and will NOT return to an open forum, via Zoom to discuss strategy relating to pending litigation relating to GJO, LLC vs Ronald Majdalany et al Zoning Board town of Appeals and the Town of Great Barrington et al, Land Court Docket # 18 MISC 000240. A vote regarding whether to go into Executive Session will follow these proceedings.

Select Board Chairs Declaration:

Concerns over the property at 11 Roger Road known as: Belanger vs Zoning Board of Appeals, Berkshire Superior Court, C.A. # 1876 CV00134, GJO, LLC vs Zoning Board of Appeals, Land Court Docket # 18 MISC 000240, GJO, LLC vs Ronald Majdalany et al, Land Court Docket #18 MISC 000240 (KCL) and the Town of Great Barrington vs GJO, LLC, Southern Berkshire District Court Docket # 1829 C11000008 as future discussions in the forgoing of open session could have a detrimental effect on the litigating and negotiating position of the Town as they have the option not to return to Open Session at the conclusion of this week's Executive Session.

A Roll Call Vote follows the Motion convening any option of Executive Session followed by the standard meeting adjournment.

