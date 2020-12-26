A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Harry checked in from up in Mount Washington as he has 60 metal fence posts priced at $3 a piece, various barn gates ranging from from 3 to 10 feet and a pair of pressure treated 6 by 6 posts all available for best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 528-2272.

2) Lynn (aka "The Bird Lady") from Sheffield has a trio of female canaries priced at $30 a piece, 8 zebra finches, FREE of charge, triangle knitted shawls in a variety of colors for $30 each and assorted scarves for $20 a piece. For more information, give her a call at 1-860-318-5869.

3) Harry in Housatonic has an exercise bike for $50 and a brand new hospital bed available for $60. He will also trade these items for seasonal firewood. If interested, call him at (413) 854-4214.

4) Malcolm from "Lovely Lee" has a lift reclining chair for those with limited mobility for the incredible price of ONLY $25. For more details, phone (413) 243-2772.

5) Tom phoned in from South Egremont. He has a 4-1-3 cubic inch Chrysler wedge industrial engine with transmission available for $1,200, a Stihl 0-41 Farm Boss chainsaw with carrying case priced at $100 and a 50 foot long chain, with half inch diameter links that measure 2 inches long also for $100. He will also take best offer for any or all of these items aforementioned. Call (413) 528-0076.

6) Pierre from "Lovely Lenox" was our FINAL Trading Post caller in 2020. He has a round solid oak table with oak and metal chairs 3 feet in diameter for ONLY $150. He is STILL looking for vintage advertising signs and assorted pyrex mixing bowls. If you can assist him in his quest, give him a call at (413) 441-2239.